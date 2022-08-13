ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program.
Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
Walling has written two personal narratives that explore her family history. Her first book, “Death in the Delta,” in 2012 investigates a long-held family secret that her father as a young man in the 1940s in Mississippi was implicated in the death of a black man, Simon Toombs.
At that time, she thought her quest for knowledge and understanding had come to an end without a firm resolution. And then what happened?
Six months later, Walling was contacted by Toombs’s great-great-grandson, Gregory Woods, who was preparing to launch his career as a reporter for the ABC affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina. Woods revealed to her that Toombs had a daughter, Virginia, living in Los Angeles. Not only that, but her husband had been raised by the cook on the plantation where Walling’s father grew up.
In her new book, “For Simon: A Journey into Truth and Reconciliation,” Walling goes to Los Angeles to further seek the truth.
The multigenerational story speaks to the struggle for “truth and reconciliation,” which Walling feels is so necessary for racial understanding and healing.
There will be book sales and signings after the event.
