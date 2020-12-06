Are your little ones missing storytime? Then join Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra is bringing her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Simply visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
Bored and stuck at home? Kingsport Public Library invites you to try one of its interactive movie night packs. Each pack contains an interactive script for the movie you select and the supplies needed for a fun movie night with friends or family.
Packs are available as long as supplies last and are limited to one per household.
Pick between: “Polar Express,” “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Reserve movie night packs online at: https://tinyurl.com/yysxo23u.
Beginning Dec. 5, you can pick the pack up at the Youth Services desk on the first floor of the library or via curbside pickup by calling the library at (423) 229-9489 to schedule a time.
Are you feeling ‘sus’? Tune in for “Among Us Night” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18. We’ll try to keep our spaceship from falling apart while trying to identify the imposter trying to prevent our survival. This event is open to all ages. Join the library’s discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava: discord.gg/PzGXxMX.
Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more.