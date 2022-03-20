Submitted by Briar Worley
JOHNSON CITY — Ticket sales for East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association’s spring concert event featuring country superstar Miranda Lambert are now open to the public.
The concert will be held Friday, April 29, at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Public ticket prices vary by section and begin at $49.99. Members of the public can purchase tickets by visiting ETSU’s ticketing site. Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. A visual aid for section locations can be found at etsu.edu/concerts. Parking passes are available for purchase in advance on ETSU’s Athletics webpage.
Lambert received her first Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her 2010 song titled, “The House That Built Me.” She received a second Grammy Award for Best Country Album for her 2014 album titled “Platinum,” and a third for her 2020 album, “Wildcard.” On March 8, 2022, Lambert won the Entertainer of the Year award, which is considered one of the most prestigious awards given by the Academy of Country Music.
This will be the first concert at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, and it is anticipated to be the largest attended concert event in the history of ETSU’s campus.
American southern rock band The Cadillac Three will be the opener at the ETSU campus event.
ETSU students who have not yet reserved a free ticket or purchased a companion ticket can still do so. Visit the SGA web page, click the “Buy Tickets Now” graphic and select the “ETSU Student/Faculty/Staff Login” tab. For additional information, visit etsu.edu/concerts.