Each year, the Blountville Lady Tigers set aside a day to honor and remember cancer patients — especially those their own age — with their annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game.
“We have had several kids in our local schools battle cancer,” said head coach Natalie Brown. “And, this year, we had a wall of honor to remember and honor all cancer patients.”
In late September, the Lady Tigers and four other Sullivan County middle schools came together to mark the occasion. “Even though this year and our conference is different, we made the best of it and still held on to our important tradition,” Brown said. All five Sullivan County teams — Blountville, Sullivan, Holston, Sullivan East and Colonial Heights — were represented and contributed to the awareness game by collecting donations for local hospitals and childhood cancer patients.