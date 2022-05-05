JOHNSON CITY — Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has made frequent television appearances in shows such as “Happily Divorced,” “30 Rock,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI Miami.”
On Sunday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m., Carbonaro will work his magic, replete with what he calls “happy, positive lying,” on East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Grand Hall stage.
In 2016, the illusionist embarked on his first theater tour with the show “Michael Carbonaro Live!”
Now, he’s back with a new show, “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage,” conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic and hysterical offbeat shenanigans for audiences of all ages.
Like many performers, Carbonaro put his touring on pause because of the pandemic. With “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage,” the illusionist has announced his return to the road.
“I’m just ready to have big fun,” Carbonaro told the CV Independent. “I think that’s what we need. (The show is) just big, fun moments of true wonder and astonishment where people can expect to laugh, be amazed and learn important life lessons — like avoiding evil garden gnomes, and how to lie for fun and profit.”
A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro studied experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums. “I know that people know me for being a playful liar, and I think that’s an important distinction, because what we actually need right now is truth, in our society, in our world — concrete facts and information,” he said.
Following Carbonaro’s frequent late-night appearances, he was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV. In the truTV series, Carbonaro performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware he is a magician.
Developed over the last several years, “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” is filled with new and inventive illusions, comedy and fun for the whole family.
“We aren’t lying when we say we are happy to welcome ‘Carbonaro: Lies on Stage’ to the ETSU Martin Center and its inaugural ETSU Martin Center Series,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center and University Events. “We can’t wait to be amazed and fooled by his masterful and magical brand of trickery.”
Tickets for the show are available online at ETSUMartinCenter.org or by calling the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.