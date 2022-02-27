JOHNSON CITY — Five students from the greater Tri-Cities region are among those selected by the Roan Scholars Leadership Program for the incoming Roan Class of 2026. The students will join 24 returning Roan Scholars at East Tennessee State University this fall as part of the prestigious four-year scholarship program.
“This year, we expanded eligibility beyond school nominees to allow high school seniors in the region to apply directly for the Roan,” Roan Scholars Director Scott Jeffress said in a news release. “There was great interest in that opportunity, and we interviewed a record number of students during both our regional interviews and Roan Finalist Days.”
Local students selected for the program are West Ridge’s Cooper Johnson, Dobyns-Bennett’s Kyah Powers, Elizabethton’s Elijah Smith, Chuckey-Doak’s Braydon White and Twin Springs’ Natalie White. Joining them will be Mitchell High School’s Zayda Carver, Northview Academy’s Leah Loveday and Grainger’s Macy Strader.
“We’re excited about this incoming class and look forward to seeing the ways in which they will make positive impact on our campus and our region,” Jeffress said. “Members of the Roan Class of 2026 have been recognized for their academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements at local, state and national levels. From refereeing youth rec league games and offering free tennis clinics, to volunteering with a local fire department and organizing a student leadership conference, they are serving their communities in countless ways.”
He said these eight scholars represent the Roan values of leadership, excellence and impact and were selected from more than 120 nominees and applicants in 27 counties across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
Meet the newest Roan Scholars from the greater Tri-Cities area.
• Cooper Johnson (West Ridge High School, Blountville) is both an All-State Choir member (who also sings with his church choir and musical theater program) and an All-Conference point guard on his school’s basketball team. He is a student ambassador at West Ridge, participates in various clubs and is involved with his church.
“I want to grow and network with like-minded people. As I better myself I would like to continue to inspire, encourage and make a difference in my community. I’ve realized the importance of understanding who I’m leading and how my actions can affect the people around me,” Johnson said.
• Kyah Powers (Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport) is an accomplished musician, who has earned All-State honors in band (flute), been part of the national champion Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band and Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra, and held multiple key leadership positions in the Highlands Youth Ensemble. She’s also been a peer tutor and served with her church youth group on mission trips.
“My joy now comes from serving others and being a catalyst for happiness wherever I can,” said Powers. “I want to leave a legacy of compassion and lives changed for the better.”
• Elijah Smith (Elizabethton High School, Elizabethton) is a self- described “eager public servant,” who organized a “Vax by the Tracks” event for his community during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped start and host a podcast on “Doing Good,” offers free tennis clinics for local kids and regularly volunteers in a food ministry kitchen. He is also a varsity tennis player at Elizabethton and holds multiple school records in swimming.
“Elijah is a team player,” said athletic director Forrest Holt. “(He) impresses me most by his ability to network with adults, community leaders and professionals. He puts himself out there and does not care to get out of (his) comfort zone.” Looking ahead to the next four years, Smith said, “I feel ready to integrate and contribute in an even larger community during my college career, using the skills from (my) transition (from homeschool to high school) to better adjust to the next ones in life.”
• Braydon White (Chuckey-Doak High School, Greeneville) has used his strong work ethic and desire to serve others to mark his high school years. “I am the type of person who, once I start something I will see it through,” said White. “I make it my duty to help and be of use any way I can.”
White is a member of the National Honor Society at Chuckey-Doak, where he has also played football and helps lead service-learning efforts. In the community, he participated in the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy for two years, has worked at Food City since he was 14, and volunteers with the local fire department, helping plan and conduct various service projects.
• Natalie White (Twin Springs High School, Nickelsville, Virginia) serves as captain of the Twin Springs High School forensics team and is a state champion in oratory speech. She is also captain of the varsity cheerleading team, editor of the school yearbook and has earned a black belt in Taekwondo and competed at nationals. Goal oriented and compassionate, she strives to lead with dignity and grace.
“I truly feel for those that are struggling or suffering,” said White. “And those emotions inspire and motivate me to do good. My compassion for others is a quality that I am extremely thankful for, as it helps me connect with others and shows them that I care.”
The Roan scholarship offers four years of unique, out-of-the-classroom experiences and opportunities designed to challenge and inspire students to grow and develop as leaders. The scholarship also includes a financial award for tuition and fees, room and board and books.
“It is extremely gratifying to see the remarkable growth and development of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program over the past two-plus decades. This newest class of Roan Scholars will eventually join the ranks of our 80-plus alumni who are leading and serving throughout our region and around the world,” Roan founder Louis H. Gump said. “During what has been another challenging year, we are especially grateful to all of our partners in this Roan process.”
He said those are “the high schools that identify such outstanding students, our committee members and staff who devote many hours to interviewing and selecting students, and our supporters who generate the resources that support the program. Our extended Roan Family is the reason for our success. None of this would be possible without them.”
The Roan, which is funded primarily by private donations, was established by Louis H. Gump in 1997. The first class of Roan Scholars entered in 2000. To learn more, contact the Roan office at 423-439-7677, email RoanScholars@etsu.edu or visit the Roan website at RoanScholars.org.
Read more about all eight Roan Scholars online at JohnsonCityPress.com