KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events weekly at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of July 10, participants can hike high places and low, meet native plants and animals, discover history and nature creativity, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, July 11
4 p.m. — Mystery Bag: Try your hand at discovering some natural textures. See if you can guess which natural object is which. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Sunset Hike: Watch the sun go down across the green hills. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the trail. This is a short, but rather steep hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down.
Tuesday, July 12
9 a.m. — Hike to Childress Town: A vigorous hike over the high ridges will bring us to the ruins of the first settlement in the park. This will be a three- to four-hour hike, so wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
2 p.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
7 p.m — Meet the Owl: Meet a real live feathered hunter, and learn his fascinating life story. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Wednesday, July 13
9 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore the changing face of nature on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the trail.
3 p.m. — Wacky Wet Wednesday: Enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, and be prepared to get very wet.
7 p.m. — Turtle Talk: Meet a shelled friend, and find out more about the amazing lives these creatures have. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it rains.
Thursday, July 14
9 a.m. — Hike the Boneyard: Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of geologic discovery. This will be a challenging two- to three-mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike parking, at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville.
Noon — Junior Rangers: The Incredible Journey of Water. Do you know where water comes from? This activity combines beadwork with a dice game to create a beautiful bracelet of where your water has traveled. Meet at the main bath house.
6 p.m. — Earthball Games: Try some lively, cooperative games with a 6-foot ball. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, there’ll be smaller ball games at the main bath house.
Friday, July 15
9 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Hike the park’s most scenic trail. Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields, as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of a two-hour hike.
12:30 p.m. — Field Habitat Watch: The green, grassy world is full of amazing life. Help search for some field discoveries. Meet at the camp store.
3 p.m. — Poison Ivy: Don’t let fear of a little itch keep you out of the summer woods. Learn to be safe around this “sneaky” plant. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
9 p.m. — Night Sounds: Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down. Come find out whose noise is whose. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a short slideshow of the creatures who talk in the night. There will be a special night sounds contest for children after the show. If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.
Saturday, July 16
11:30 a.m. — Creek Walk: Put on your old clothes and tennis shoes to explore the cool, clear creek waters. Drive to the camp store to caravan. Be prepared to get wet.
1:30 p.m. — Wasps and Hornets: Learn about these amazing, important and misunderstood creatures from a safe distance. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
6 p.m. — Weaving: Learn the ancient art of turning fiber into cloth. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and see how creative you can be. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
Sunday, July 17
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”