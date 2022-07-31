KINGSPORT — There’s one full week left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award- winning nature program offering family- friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of Aug. 1, visitors can hike and explore, discover native birds and trees, help protect wildlife habitats, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Tuesday, Aug. 2
9:30 a.m. — The Lost Track: The park is tied to history through the rails. Let’s hike the old railroad grade, and hear the stories of these old railroaders’ lives. Meet at the camp store.
1 p.m. — Bike Ride to Shipley Cemetery: Long before Warriors’ Path was a park, it was the Shipley family farm. As we visit their family cemetery and the green hills beyond, we can get a better feeling for their land and their lives. Pedal on down to the camp store. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
4 p.m. — Birding by Ear: Listen in to the voices of our feathered neighbors, and learn to recognize the songs and calls of common East Tennessee birds. Bring your ears to the camp store for an afternoon bird concert.
8 p.m — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered friend, and learn his fascinating life story. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. — Hike the “Darwin’s Revenge” Trail: Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes, and bring drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville).
2 p.m. — Soil Creatures: Discover the amazing world of life in the ground. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to dig into a whole new world.
6 p.m. — Mis-Identification: Come discover the truth about some of the park’s most misunderstood and mis-identified animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
8:30 p.m. — A Walk in Your Woods: Take a hike through nearby forests from the comfort of your seat with a photo-illustrated tour. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Thursday, Aug. 4
10:30 a.m. — Boneyard Roundup Service Project: Make a difference for the wildlife habitats in the park by helping defeat aggressive, invasive exotic shrub along the Boneyard Trail. Bring work gloves and clippers if you have them. Be sure to wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes, and bring drinking water. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville).
4 p.m. — Nature Games: Try some lively games about our natural world. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
7 p.m. — Evening Stroll: Let’s wake up our senses to evening in the forest. Meet at the main bath house for a short, refreshing hike.
8:30 p.m. — Plants & Pollinators: Enjoy a photo-illustrated talk on native wildflowers and the busy bugs who help them thrive. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Friday, Aug. 5
9 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Come hike the park’s most scenic trail. Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields, as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of a two-hour hike.
2 p.m. — Tree Tools: How big is that tree? How old is it? Come see and try out some of the tools foresters use to study and protect native trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Saturday, Aug. 6
9 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of the park’s land. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
5 p.m. — Wildlife Tracking: Learn to read the tracks, scats and other signs of nearby creatures. Come to the Open Air Chapel for a chance to meet a four-legged friend, and enjoy his tracking lesson. If it rains, meet at the main bath house.
8:30 p.m. — Tennessee Tales: Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folklore with some good, old-fashioned traditional tall tales. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Sunday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.