Birds at Warriors Path

Learn to recognize the songs and calls of common birds during ‘Birding by Ear’ at Summer in the Park at Warriors’ Path State Park.

 Contributed/Marty Silver

KINGSPORT — There’s one full week left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award- winning nature program offering family- friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park.

During the week of Aug. 1, visitors can hike and explore, discover native birds and trees, help protect wildlife habitats, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:

