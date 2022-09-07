‘Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces’ will showcase a number of Nancy Jane Earnest’s oil on canvas paintings, many of which were executed with a palette knife. Because she has always been fascinated with the human face, she has also included portraits in the exhibition.
Because Nancy Jane Earnest has always been fascinated with the human face, she has included portraits and figures in the exhibit.
JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center will host an exhibition reception for artist Nancy Jane Earnest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m.
“Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces” is a celebration of people and landscapes that have sparked her creative spirit and speak of her East Tennessee roots. The free exhibition is on display at the McKinney Center through Oct. 14.
Visitors to Friday’s reception will have the opportunity to meet the artist. All artwork on display is available for purchase.
During the COVID pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, Earnest produced a large body of art. Many of those pieces will be on display at the McKinney Center.
A native of Elizabethton and a current resident of Johnson City, Earnest earned her master’s degree in jewelry design and metalsmithing from East Tennessee State University, which led to a career as a goldsmith for several regional jewelers.
Predominately self-taught as an artist until her graduate work at ETSU, Earnest continued exploring the many facets of two-and three-dimensional art with several well-known artist/teachers in workshops both foreign and domestic.
One of her fondest memories is painting in Monet’s Garden at Giverny. A “tri-cornered creative,” as she calls herself, Earnest is also a musician and writer. She plays several musical instruments and is currently studying the harp. In addition to her previously published book of poetry, “Kitchen Zen and Now,” a book of humorous essays is a current project.
“Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces” showcases a number of oil on canvas paintings, her process of choice at this point in time. Several paintings are executed with a palette knife. This method of painting with oils directly out of the tube is like “spreading icing on a cake,” Earnest says.
Characteristic of her palette knife work is a highly textured alla prima painting surface, meaning that each stroke is part of the final painting. She also attains an incredibly tactile surface in other pieces by applying progressive layers of paint to an already dry rendering, capturing the jewel-like atmospheric quality often found in her garden paintings.
In stark contrast, Earnest has recently been experimenting with alcohol ink, which is a highly pigmented and fluid medium much like watercolor. The ink is flowed onto a surface of paper-like synthetic material that is non-absorbent, allowing her to manipulate the ink in many different ways. Alcohol ink’s brilliant color is an amazing characteristic of the medium.
Owing to her early and continuing fascination with the human face and the beginning of her portrait painting at a very early age, she has also included portraits and figures in this exhibit.
To learn more about the exhibit or for exhibit hours, call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562.