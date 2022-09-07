JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center will host an exhibition reception for artist Nancy Jane Earnest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m.

“Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces” is a celebration of people and landscapes that have sparked her creative spirit and speak of her East Tennessee roots. The free exhibition is on display at the McKinney Center through Oct. 14.

