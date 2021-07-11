Contributed
You and your family can hike long trails and short trails, meet amazing wildlife, try traditional crafts, share tall tales and more this week during Summer in the Park at Warriors’ Path State Park.
The award-winning summer series serves up a host of free activities each week. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
Tuesday, July 13
1 p.m. — Bee’s Knees: Sure bees make delicious honey, but what else do they do? Find out why bees are so important and what they do for us. We’ll even make our own little pet bees that won’t sting. Buzz over to the Open Air Chapel, or meet at the main bath house if it’s raining.
3 p.m. — Traveling Traders: From beads to beans, our ancestors depended on each other for supplies. Come find out about those who traded goods along the Great Indian War and Trade Path. Then, try your hand at trading beads to make bracelets. We’ll supply the beads; you supply the trading and crafting skills. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, come to main bath house.
6 p.m. — Magnifying Glass Stroll: Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature’s amazing details. Meet at the main bath house to begin a short discovery walk.
Wednesday, July 14
1:30 p.m. — Nature Scavenger Hunt: Do you have a sharp eye for nature? Discover the natural wonders around us and see if you can find all the items on the list. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.
3 p.m. — Wacky Wet Wednesday: Enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. You might even get to soak the park ranger. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. You will get wet.
8 p.m. — Captivating Critters: Have a howling good time as we discover more about the coy coyote. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it is raining.
Thursday, July 15
9 a.m. — Hike “Darwin’s Revenge” Trail: Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot.
2:30 p.m. — Nature Wreaths: Meet at the Open Air Chapel to use nature’s incredible patterns and textures to create a beautiful decoration. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
7 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Come to the Open Air Chapel to meet a real live feathered hunter, and learn his fascinating story. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Friday, July 16
9 a.m. — Hike the Fawn Loop Trail: A trail designed for mountain bike beginners is also a great place to begin to discover forest habitats. Meet at the mountain bike parking lot to begin an easy woodland hike.
3:30 p.m. — Candle-making: We don’t need candles for light like the early settlers did. But we can enjoy the skill of making them. Come create a “bright memory” of the early days. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bath house if it’s raining.
9 p.m. — Tennessee Tales: Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folklife as we share some traditional tall tales. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it rains.
Saturday, July 17
1 p.m. — 100 Inch Hike: Especially for small, tired feet, this hike offers a chance to discover life on the tiny side. It’s also a great chance to catch a critter for the races. Meet at the main bath house.
1:30 p.m. — Critter Race for Freedom: Bring your best creepy crawler to the main bath house. They’ll all win, because they’ll all get their freedom. No pets or flying creatures please.
6 p.m. — Native Pottery: With a bit of clay and a bit of creativity, we can create some authentic-looking pottery. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to learn this ancient skill. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
Sunday, July 18
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
To view the schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/ warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”