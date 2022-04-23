JOHNSON CITY — Rural high school students eyeing a career in medicine can get an early glimpse into the field by attending the free Rural High School Medical Camp hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.
The camp is geared toward rising juniors and seniors or recent graduates of high schools from rural or underserved areas interested in becoming a primary care physician. The weeklong camp is June 13-17, with students staying on the ETSU main campus in Governors Hall.
To apply, visit bit.ly/2PIVauB. Space is limited to 20 attendees. The deadline for applications is April 25.
The Rural High School Medical Camp will provide experiential learning opportunities in ETSU’s state-of-the-art simulation and anatomy labs, a suturing workshop, sessions devoted to public health and sports medicine, and an in-depth overview of undergraduate and medical school admissions. In addition, Quillen College of Medicine will introduce campers to its newest pathway program to medical school called EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Program).
“The Rural High School Medical Camp is a wonderful opportunity for high school students to explore the possibilities of becoming a primary care physician,” said Dr. Tom Kincer, associate dean for Rural and Community Programs at Quillen College of Medicine. “Several of the current Quillen College of Medicine medical students participated in this camp and are now realizing their dream of becoming a physician. I invite you to apply for this life-changing opportunity.”
The camp is free thanks to the sponsorship of ETSU, Quillen College of Medicine and Tennessee Workforce Development. Campers are provided housing, meals and a T-shirt. Call 423-439-5955 or email mooresd1@etsu.edu to learn more.