The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will return to live performances in time for the holidays.
“It is so exciting that we are going to be bringing the sounds of the season to our audiences again this year!” said Jane DeLoach Morison, the artistic director.
“A few of our usual venues, including the Biltmore Estate, had to cancel choirs again this year, but we are so pleased to partner with the Barter Theatre and the Abingdon Holiday Market to bring music to the Barter Green and the Martha Washington Inn!”
MECCA’s Abingdon, Virginia, Singers will perform on the Barter Green and at the Martha Washington Inn on Dec. 4 from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.
“I like to remind the children that while there are things we cannot do during the pandemic, we have also found new and exciting things that we have never done before! We hope everyone will join us for at least one of these events,” Morison said. “There is nothing like the voices of children and youth raised in song to raise your spirits!”
On Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., the choirs will present their joint holiday concert at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Christmas and Hanukkah pieces, traditional carol settings, and compositions by Dan Forrest, Elaine Hagenberg, Susan LaBarr, Mark Miller, Beth Perkinson McCoy and others will be performed. The suggested donation for admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children with a family maximum of $20.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present a service of “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. Nine Scripture readings will alternate with music by Victor C. Johnson, Hagenberg, Miller, Forrest, LaBarr and others. Suggested donation for the performance is $10 for adults and $5 for children with a family maximum of $20.
Learn more about the choral academy, its choirs and its schedules by visiting www.meccacademy.org.