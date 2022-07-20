Submitted by Jane Morison
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy is offering a new program this fall for children in grades 1-3.
The MECCA Explorers, which will be led by Bristol, Virginia, resident Emily McCraw, will meet for one hour each week to develop music literacy and listening skills, and to learn music fundamentals through singing, movement, games, improvisation, instruments and other activities.
McCraw received a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Emory & Henry College with concentrations in voice and piano. As an alumna of MECCA choirs, she is passionate about the mission and vision of MECCA and is thrilled to return to lead the new program.
“I’m very excited about teaching our community’s younger students during the upcoming season. The new Explorers program will be oriented around song, movement and play with the goals of introducing students to quality music and of laying a strong musical foundation,” McCraw said.
Johnson City Explorers will meet at Munsey Church, Mondays from 4:15-5:15 p.m. starting Aug. 29.
Emory Explorers will meet at Emory & Henry College on Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting Sept. 1.
Rehearsals are scheduled concurrently with East Tennessee Children’s Choir and Emory Virginia Children’s Choir, so that siblings can participate in the choir that fits their age at the same time.
Interested children and their parents are invited to attend registration the week prior to the beginning of classes: Aug. 22 in Johnson City and Aug. 25 in Emory.
Explorers will perform at the MECCA Christmas and spring concerts, as well as other age- appropriate events.
“In our society, many often talk as if musical skill is primarily a ‘talent’ or ‘gift’ that a few inherently possess, but I believe strongly that the vast majority of the population is far more able to learn and to develop the ability to sing and make music than is typically thought,” McCraw said.
“This age range is a prime time to foster a love of and interest in music, to train children’s ability to hear and innately understand it, and to encourage them to be active participants and not passive bystanders in their enjoyment of it,” McCraw continued.
McCraw directed the Emory Choristers from 2018-2020. She also served as a music director with the Barter Youth Academy for several summer terms and as a substitute choir director in Washington County (Virginia) Public Schools.
In addition to directing the MECCA Explorers, she provides private piano and vocal instruction. She has served extensively as a church musician and enjoys accompanying and playing collaboratively in a variety of settings, including choral events, recitals, musical theatre auditions and performances, weddings and special events.
In her free time, McCraw enjoys reading, hiking, conversation over coffee, making music with others, and being a supportive basketball and volleyball sister.
To learn more about Explorers and other MECCA choirs, or to find a concert schedule for the groups, visit www.meccacademy.org.