GRAY — The choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy will highlight American music and poetry during a joint concert this month in Gray.
“Two years ago, we had plans to present American poetry set by American composers, but then COVID canceled our season,” said Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison. “This spring, we are being hosted by two wonderful churches.”
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will kick off this month’s schedule with its spring concert on May 1 at 3 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol.
MECCA will present “I Hear America Singing!” on May 14 at 3 p.m. at Gray United Methodist Church. The event will feature all of the MECCA choirs.
The program will feature the poetry of American poets, such as Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and others, set to music by American composers like Aaron Copland, Emma Lou Diemer, Andrea Ramsey and Kirby Shaw.
“We hope everyone will join us for these events. There is nothing like the voices of children and youth raised in song!” Morison said.
The suggested donation for each concert is $10 for adults and $5 for children, with a family maximum of $20.
Over the years, MECCA singers have performed at American Choral Directors Association regional and state conferences, in Carnegie Hall, at the Festival of the Aegean in Greece, at the International Chamber Choir Competition in Hungary, and in Ireland. They have collaborated with Barter Theatre, the American Boychoir, the Rybinsk (Russia) Girls Chorus, and many other renowned ensembles.
MECCA choirs receive yearly invitations to sing for the Biltmore Estate Christmas Candlelight Evenings and to perform with Symphony of the Mountains. MECCA singers are regularly selected to participate in national, regional, state and district honor choirs and in Governor’s Schools for both Tennessee and Virginia.
To learn more about the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy or to audition for one of its choirs, contact Morison at 423-914-9082 or visit www.meccacademy.org.