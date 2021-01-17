Mountain Empire Community College and The National Consortium for Entrepreneurship Education (EntreEd) are partnering to bring the ESTEAM Pitch Series to local middle- and high-school students.
The live virtual event will take place Wednesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. The competition encourages students in the Appalachian region to develop and pitch ideas for business development, emphasizing the development of creativity and entrepreneurial innovation.
“At EntreEd, our goal is entrepreneurship education for every student. Our vision for this ESTEAM Pitch Series is to encourage the entrepreneurial creativity of students across Appalachia,” said Dr. Gene Coulson, EntreEd’s executive director. “We know there are great ideas just waiting to be brought forward, and we want this ARC POWER-funded initiative to be an engaging activity that will encourage teachers and students to develop and pitch those ideas in a competitive environment,”
“As the region begins to recover from the hardships brought on by the pandemic, there will be a great need for entrepreneurial thinking and new ideas. Let’s get started here and now,” he said.
Eligible teams include middle- and high-school students within Lee, Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson counties. To compete, a team must have a minimum of two students and a teacher identified. Instructors must declare intent to compete by Jan. 31.
Each competition will have two rounds. Round 1, due Feb. 17, includes a Business Model Canvas submission and a 90-second elevator pitch. Upon internal review, 10 teams will be invited to compete in Round 2 on March 17 with a live pitch via Zoom to a panel of local judges. Student teams can earn up to $1,000 for their ideas, and students aren’t the only winners. The top three teams will also receive $500 for their classrooms.
The ESTEAM Pitch Series is an initiative of EntreEd’s “Fostering Self ESTEAM in Appalachia’s Emerging Workforce” project, funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
The project helps middle and high school programs in a seven-state region infuse Entrepreneurship into academic classrooms with a focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) initiatives.
For additional information and resources, or to register, visit the website at www.entre-ed.org/pitch.
To learn more, email Amber Ravenscroft at aravenscroft@edvgroup.org.