The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will host Grammy-nominated Sister Sadie for its 2021 Diamonds and Denim Event, scheduled for Aug. 28, at Crooked River Farm in Hiltons, Virginia.
The event, a fundraiser for the Scott County Endowed Scholarship, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and features a dinner reception; locally sourced wine, beer and refreshments; a silent auction and live entertainment.
Sister Sadie, originally formed after playing a sold-out show in 2012 at the Station Inn in Nashville, was named the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year. The Grand Ole Opry stars were nominated for a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for their sophomore album, “Sister Sadie II,” in 2019. That same year, they made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and have since been regular guests on the world-famous stage. Later that same year, they were the first all-female group to be awarded Vocal Group of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association. The ladies repeated in 2020 and were also named IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year.
Sister Sadie is made up of world-renowned musicians and singers Tina Adair on mandolin and vocals, Gena Britt on banjo and vocals, Hasee Ciaccio on acoustic bass, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Jaelee Roberts on guitar and vocals. The band is featured in the “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibit on display through March 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville.
The Diamonds and Denim event, now in its third year, has raised more than $100,000 to benefit the Scott County Endowed Scholarship at Mountain Empire Community College. More than 70 percent of all students in Scott County who choose to attend college in Virginia attend MECC. The scholarship will provide opportunities for those students to reach their educational and career goals while lessening the financial burden for families.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person. They can be purchased online at www.meccfoundation.org/scevent and at the Scott County Farm Bureau office, at 378 W. Jackson St., in Gate City.
For details about the Scott County Endowed Scholarship or to donate to the fund, call the MECC Foundation office at 276-523-7480 or visit www.meccfoundation.org.