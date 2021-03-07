The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation is seeking nominees for its 2021 Outstanding Alumnus Award. The award recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to one or more areas of society (i.e., professional, academic or personal achievements; civic service; or service to MECC).
All living MECC alumni who have completed at least one class at the college are eligible to be nominated and considered for the award. Self-nominations are also welcome.
Current members of the MECC local advisory and foundation boards of directors, current faculty and staff of the college, and members of the MECC Alumni and Friends Advisory Committee are not eligible.
There is no limit to the number of nominations one person can submit. However, all entries must be submitted by April 15. A subcommittee of the MECC Alumni Advisory Committee will select the winner of the award.
The 2020 Outstanding MECC Alumnus was Elisha Oakes, a 2007 MECC graduate who serves as an assistant public defender with the Macomb County Public Defender’s Office. Previously, she was a solo law practitioner in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.
Oakes has devoted her practice to criminal defense and family law cases. She received her associate’s degree in paralegal studies from Mountain Empire in 2007 and her associate’s degree in general studies in 2008. She continued her education at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She was awarded her juris doctor degree from The Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2013 and completed her Master of Laws (LLM) in 2014.
For the past four years, she has served on the Young Lawyers Executive Council for the State Bar of Michigan, and is a member of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan.
Nominations for the 2021 award can be made on the Mountain Empire Community College website, www.mecc.edu, under the Alumni & Friends tab at the top. Those needing a paper copy of the nomination form should contact Jeri Bledsoe at (276) 523-2400, ext. 640287, or email her at jbledsoe@mecc.edu.