Submitted by Dr. Amy Greear
HILTONS, Va. — The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will host Grammy-nominated 2021 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and Grand Ole Opry Stars, Sister Sadie, for the 2022 Diamonds and Denim event.
Diamonds and Denim will be held Saturday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Crooked River Farm in Hiltons, Virginia. Originally scheduled for August 2021, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. All paid tickets from the August event will be honored in full.
Now in its third year, Diamonds and Denim has raised more than $100,000 to benefit the Scott County Endowed Scholarship at Mountain Empire Community College.
More than 70% of all students in Scott County who choose to attend college in Virginia attend MECC. The scholarship will provide opportunities for those students to reach their educational and career goals while lessening the financial burden of families.
This year’s event will feature a dinner reception, locally sourced wine, beer and refreshments, a silent auction and entertainment. Tickets are $75 per person and $150 per couple. The tickets are available for purchase online at www.meccfoundation.org/scevent or at the Scott County Farm Bureau office at 378 W. Jackson St., in Gate City.
The award-winning Sister Sadie originally formed after playing a sold-out show in 2012 at the legendary Station Inn, located in Nashville. In the group’s nine years as a band, it has gained many accolades. In 2018, its sophomore album “Sister Sadie — II” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts and was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Bluegrass Album category in 2019.
In March 2019, the group made its debut on the Grand Ole Opry and has been a regular guest on the world- famous stage ever since.
Sister Sadie became the first all-female group to be awarded Vocal Group of the Year at the 2019 IBMA Awards. In 2020, Sister Sadie repeated that award, plus took home the Entertainer of the Year Award. The band is also featured in the “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibition through March 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville.
Most recently, the band took home its third consecutive Vocal Group of the Year Award at the 2021 IBMA Awards show in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Sister Sadie is made up of world-renowned musicians and singers Gena Britt on banjo, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Hasee Ciaccio on acoustic bass, Jaelee Roberts on guitar, and Mary Meyer on mandolin.
The MECC Foundation, Inc., is a nonprofit organization that supports the mission of Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap. Foundation projects include scholarships, faculty and staff development and recognition programs, cultural programs and events, campus improvements, educational programs and other projects.
To learn more about the Scott County Endowed Scholarship or to donate to the fund, call the MECC Foundation office at 276-523-7480 or visit the website at www.meccfoundation.org.