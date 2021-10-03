Submitted by Dr. Amy Greear
Roger Daugherty, a longtime Mountain Empire Community College Foundation board member and the originator of the Buccaneer Scholarship Fund, has been named the MECC 2021 Hall of Honor recipient.
For the second year, MECC’s annual Hall of Honor Gala was canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 spread in the region. However, Daugherty is being honored with the establishment of a scholarship in his name, celebrating all he has done to further education for students in southwestern Virginia through Buccaneer Scholarships.
The Roger Daugherty Hall of Honor Buccaneer Scholarship will benefit Union, and former Powell Valley, Appalachia or East Stone Gap high school graduates who attend MECC. His portrait will hang in the Hall of Honor, located in the Slemp Commons of Phillips-Taylor Hall on MECC’s campus in Big Stone Gap.
“Although he no longer resides in Big Stone Gap, Roger has never forgotten his roots. He is dedicated to creating educational opportunities for students in our region and has created a legacy that will remove barriers to obtaining a college degree for MECC students for years to come,” said Amy Greear, MECC Foundation executive director.
Daugherty graduated in 1956 from Big Stone Gap High School, where the mascot was a buccaneer. He helped create and fund Buccaneer Scholarships through the multi-class reunion held each June. He spearheaded the effort and assembled a scholarship committee, which has administered the program since 2003. Due to the generosity of Buccaneers, enough funds were raised to award three scholarships the first year.
From those humble beginnings, the Buccaneer Scholarship endowment at MECC has grown to more than $800,000 and more than $600,000 in additional estate pledges. With the new scholarship in Daugherty’s honor, the total number of Buccaneer Scholarships will be 16.
To donate to the Roger Daugherty Hall of Honor Buccaneer Scholarship, visit www.meccfoundation.org/give or send a check to MECC Foundation, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. For electronic debit information, call 276-523-7466.