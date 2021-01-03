Mountain Empire Community College has partnered with the town of Appalachia and a small business owner to help renovate one of the town’s Main Street storefronts.
The small business, located beside the Peake Building in Appalachia, will soon open as the new Appalachian Mercantile. Owner Tommy Adkins said the business will feature local artisan goods, coffee and snacks.
MECC’s Basic Construction class has spent the last month helping Adkins renovate the interior of the store.
Instructor Bryce Shular is leading the class of 15 students, teaching basic construction skills with a hands-on, real-world application. The class meets once a week and is based at MECC’s Center for Workforce and Innovation in Appalachia.
Shular said students have completed demolition work, painted, practiced woodworking, basic HVAC/ventilation assessment, and basic electrical work.
“These are basic skills. This is stuff you need to know for life, if you own a house or do any type of construction,” said student Colby Dillon. “It feels good to do something to help the community.”
The transformation in the building site has been remarkable. Plaster walls were removed to reveal original brick. Tin-tiled high ceilings and a mezzanine space highlight the mercantile.
“It’s pretty nice to see something come to Appalachia,” student Aaron Duty said.
Most of students are enrolled in MECC’s associate degree in energy technology and are completing the course as part of their degree program.
“I’m trying to get several of our programs involved here. Our welding fabrication class may work on some of the railing for the stairs,” Shular said. “I try to put these students in real-life scenarios. I thought this project was great, and I would love to have many more of these projects.”
Adkins said the partnership has helped him complete renovations in a shorter time frame, and hopefully he will be able to open in the spring.
“Ten to 15 guys are a lot better than one. They have put in a lot of hours here. They pulled 10,000 nails here in a day’s time. It would have taken me forever. This has been a good partnership,” Adkins said.
While the town has struggled economically in the last decade due to the closure of several mines and businesses, Adkins is hoping for a resurgence in the community. He would recommend other businesses take advantage of the opportunity and consider investing in Appalachia.
“Our Main Street Association is working hard to get more businesses here. We have a motorcycle route that goes through the town, the Dragon Slayer, and we are getting around 75 motorcycles here on the weekend. We need businesses here to support that, and we are trying,” said Adkins.
To learn more about MECC’s Basic Construction program, contact Shular at (276) 523-2400 or email him at bshular@mecc.edu. Follow progress for Appalachian Mercantile on Facebook.