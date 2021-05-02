Mountain Empire Community College is currently accepting applications for the 16th annual Mountain Music School, to be held July 26-30, at the Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia.
MECC’s Mountain Music School is a week-long event dedicated to the preservation and continuation of Appalachian music and culture.
Students ages 10 and up learn to play an instrument of their choice, including beginning and advanced options in “old-time” fiddle, claw-hammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer and dog-house bass. In addition, a string band class for intermediate/advanced musicians is offered for students who want to expand their skills in a group setting. A limited number of instruments are available to loan during the week.
“After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, we are thrilled to bring back MECC’s Mountain Music School. This event brings participants from throughout the nation, and even international students. We are excited to host the school at a new facility, which will allow for social distancing. We look forward to a great week with students of all ages,” Dr. Mike Gilley and Lee Davis, co-directors, announced last week.
Registration for Mountain Music School is $150 for adults and $25 for youth (ages 10-17), which includes lunch each day and a T-shirt. Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scholarships are also available for students 17 years and younger.
To register for the Mountain Music School, or to apply for a scholarship, visit the Mountain Music School website at www.mountainmusicschool.org or call (276) 523-2400, ext. 640304.