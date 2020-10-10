Mountain Empire Community College, in partnership with the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association and state parks in Southwest Virginia, will offer a redbud tree giveaway in conjunction with the 2020 Home Craft Days Virtual Festival.
Approximately 2,500 trees are available for distribution at no cost at three Southwest Virginia state parks and from student and staff members of the MECC Environmental Club. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis and there is a limit of 10 trees per community member.
Anyone picking up a tree during the distribution event is required to wear a mask and adhere to state park COVID-19 guidelines. The distribution will be held at the following times and locations:
• Tuesday, Oct 13: Wilderness Road State Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Visitor Center.
• Wednesday, Oct. 14: Natural Tunnel State Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Visitor Center.
• Thursday, Oct. 15: Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the lawn of museum
• Friday, Oct. 16: MECC Campus, 1-6 p.m., in Parking Lot B (by solar panels).