Greg Ware, co-chair of a cruise-in car show to benefit Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, will bring a 1953 Ford F100 Satin Black to the cruise-in. The truck is a custom build from the motor to the wood bed.
Among the vehicles on display will be a 1969 Ford F100 302 with 82,000 original miles. The truck was a CenterDale Garage shop truck that Greg Ware cleaned and painted as a tribute to his father, who passed away when Greg was 11 years old. Greg used a picture of the truck that his dad used when he was an auctioneer to guide the restoration.
Contributed
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport volunteer drivers Emily Gunter and Ann Lane deliver meals during their lunch hour, thanks to the support of their employer, Steve’s Towing.
Contributed/Meals on Wheels of Kingsport
So far this year, Meals on Wheels has delivered over 26,000 meals to those in Kingsport who need a little help to remain in their own homes.
KINGSPORT — Meals on Wheels of Kingsport will continue its 50th birthday celebration with two special events on the horizon.
The organization will host a cruise-in car show at Freddy’s on Stone Drive on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and its 50th anniversary dinner at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m.
The theme of Saturday’s car show is, “Delivering Hot Meals with Hot Wheels for 50 Years.”
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport has been doing just that.
“It is natural for Meals on Wheels of Kingsport to celebrate the transportation that is needed to get these hot meals into the hands of the people that need them the most,” said Greg Ware, co-chair of the car show.
“Cars and trucks all come from the assembly lines, but some have a purpose to do great things like help a community feed people or bring back memories of a grandfather’s car or truck. The poster on a wall as a kid. The best is a father and son working together on a dream. To the child it is only a car or truck, but to the parent it is making memories that are priceless. So come and enjoy our cars and trucks, and go back to some great memories,” he said.
There will be a vast selection of cars and trucks to see. Organizers are working on the premise, “If it rolls, it shows!” There will be goody bags, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing with 50% of the proceeds going to Meals on Wheels of Kingsport.
Jeff Beverly, car show co-chair, encourages community members to “please come out, show your support for the car show, and be sure to join us for lunch at Freddy’s.” The restaurant will donate 15% of all sales during the car show to Meals on Wheels of Kingsport.
With rising grocery prices, fundraisers and donations are increasingly important to keep the meals flowing.
All meals are prepared by volunteer cooks and provided free of charge to recipients by an army of over 300 volunteer drivers. Drivers typically deliver once or twice a month, weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Drivers are needed for September, and anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit the website or call the office for more information.
The highlight of the 50th anniversary dinner on Sept. 23 will be the recognition of the 2022 Mary Cunningham award winners. Dinner will be provided by Food City with music by Harpstrings. Tickets for the dinner are $30 each. Table sponsorships are also available.