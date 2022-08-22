KINGSPORT — Meals on Wheels of Kingsport will continue its 50th birthday celebration with two special events on the horizon.

The organization will host a cruise-in car show at Freddy’s on Stone Drive on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and its 50th anniversary dinner at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Meals on Wheels 50th birthday logo
1969 Ford F100 302

Among the vehicles on display will be a 1969 Ford F100 302 with 82,000 original miles. The truck was a CenterDale Garage shop truck that Greg Ware cleaned and painted as a tribute to his father, who passed away when Greg was 11 years old. Greg used a picture of the truck that his dad used when he was an auctioneer to guide the restoration.

Volunteers package and prepare to deliver meals

So far this year, Meals on Wheels of Kingsport has delivered more than 26,000 meals to those who need a little help to remain in their homes.

