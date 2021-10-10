The McKinney Center hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Ice Cream Social last month to recognize and honor those who give back to the center. Over 70 volunteers put in over 4,000 hours in 2020 and 2021.
Volunteer hours come from a variety of activities, including StoryTown tasks such as collecting stories, participating in the radio show and helping with fundraisers. Other McKinney Center volunteer tasks include baking or donating food for events, distributing posters and catalogs, providing outreach activities and working as greeters.
Volunteers were treated to ice cream and a large array of toppings.
Skye McFarland, McKinney Center’s community program specialist, welcomed guests and presented awards to specific volunteers.
This year’s awards included:
• Paul and Venessa Braxton, Sweet Treat Sweeties
• Ann Florence, Ceramic Supporter of the Year
• Zel Hester, The Queen of the Check-In (Three Years Running)
• Susu Floyd, Pastry-Making Princess
• Foye Webb, Motorist Master
• Phyllis Fabozzi, Puts up with the Most Drama (Three Years Running)
• Gregg Huddlestone, Extra Mile Award
• Heidi Ehle and Michelle Treece, Outstanding Volunteers
• Nancy Kavanaugh, Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) award.