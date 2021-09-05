The McKinney Center will welcome Nancy Kavanaugh and Ashley Cavender to this month’s edition of “Conversations that Matter,” an online series in which local guests explore their own culture and perspective and talk to each other about what makes them unique.
The conversations encourage guests to discover their similarities, explore their differences, and look at where their lives might intersect personally and in the community. The goal of each “Conversation that Matters” is for guests and participants to hear real stories, from real neighbors.
This month’s event, featuring Kavanaugh and Cavender, will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Register at mckinneycenter.com. The conversation will be moderated by McKinney Center advisory board members and volunteers, Michelle Treece and Katelyn Yarbrough.
Kavanaugh is a well-known resident of Jonesborough and takes an active role in many community organizations. Storytelling brought her to town more than two decades ago, after she spent a career as an executive for General Motors Assembly Division and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Bringing her organizational skills to Jonesborough, she served as the executive director of the National Storytelling Network from 2000 to 2005. Today, she volunteers with many different groups including Barter Theatre, Friends of the Washington County Library, the Heritage Alliance and the McKinney Center. In 2018, she organized the “Wild Women of Jonesborough,” a nonprofit that has raised more than $23,000 to support unmet needs in the community.
Cavender is an East Tennessee State University alumnus, who has lived in the area for several years. She is passionate about community organizing, local food and sustainability; she served through AmeriCorps with Jonesborough Locally Grown and is most recently working with One Acre Café by giving food to the community. She enjoys going to the Nolichucky River with her Jack Russell, Banjo, in the summer months and hiking across East Tennessee in the fall and winter. When she is not busy volunteering in the community, she is traveling abroad.
The “Conversations that Matter” series was inspired by the Diversity & Equity subcommittee at the McKinney Center. It is born from a desire to highlight the experiences of all voices in Washington County, Tennessee, with an intention to include marginalized groups. By showcasing these conversations, the Diversity & Equity subcommittee hopes to open doors to new ideas and perspectives amongst neighbors.