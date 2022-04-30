JONESBOROUGH — Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts is accepting registration for summer camp workshops and classes for all ages at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.
The programs will take place in June, July and August with a variety of offerings. Early bird registration runs from now through May 14, with an extra $10 discount on each camp or student registered. When registering online, use the promo code EBSU2022. Scholarships are available for K-12 students who have a financial need.
The registration fee includes all materials, supplies, snack and a camp T-shirt. Payment plans are available. Register and get more information at mckinneycenter.com.
Class sizes are small with 6 to 16 spots available, depending on the camp or workshop. So, early registration is highly recommended. Students will be spread out as far as space allows and will have breaks outside depending on weather.
Classes include:
• Artsploration Camp (June 6-10): Students in grades K-6 will spend the week exploring the colorful diversity of the world through art projects from many cultures. Classes will incorporate a broad range of art techniques and media, including painting, sculpture, clay and drawing, while discovering each culture’s rich visual traditions. Students will also learn about world customs, music and celebrations, making the week a wonderful experience for both beginning and experienced young artists.
• Pottery Studio 101 (June 6-10): In this fun and messy class, students in grades K-6 will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. The goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts. Projects need time to dry and will be fired in a kiln; final projects will be available for pick up approximately two weeks after camp.
• Art of Kokedamas (June 10, July 13 or Aug. 10): This two-hour workshop for those ages 16 and older will teach the steps used to create beautiful and sustainable live kokedamas plants for the home or office.
• Play-In-A-Week Camp (June 13-18): Can you stage a play in a week? Students ages 11-17 will work alongside professional theatre makers to create an original performance in just one week. Participants will develop a range of performance skills and learn technical theatre skills working alongside practicing artists. A free lunch club is held from noon to 12:30 p.m. offers participants a chance to hang out and have lunch with directors, designers, choreographers, poets and musicians. The program is limited to 16 students. The camp is partially funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Wild Women of Jonesborough.
• Cyanotype Printing/Sun Prints Workshop (June 18): Participants ages 16 and older will be introduced to cyanotype printing and make their own images with found objects. The cyanotype, invented in 1842 by Sir John Herschel, is one of the oldest photographic processes.
• Flower Vase/Palette Knife (July 16 and July 23): Have you ever wanted to try oil painting or learn to work with a palette knife? Adults will learn palette knife techniques using oil paint on an 11-by-14-inch canvas. Bring your own refreshments; bring a friend. All supplies will be included.
• Gyrokinesis Workshop (July 23): Gyrokinesis is an exercise system that moves the body through all three dimensions. With the use of breath, adult students (ages 18 and older) build coordination and flexibility to create a global sense of well-being. Movements focus on the plasticity and the support of the spine to help the overall function of the muscles and organs. Students need to come to class with comfortable clothing and a yoga mat. Student will be barefoot or in sock feet.
• HammerTime! Metals (June 20-24): Students in grades 7-12 will learn techniques for manipulating wire and sheet metal and cold connections including riveting and linking. Participants will gain a new understanding of the properties of metal, project planning and strategy, choosing the processes best suited to plan and three-dimensional sketching using paper for jewelry and sculpture.
• Mosaic Pendant Workshop (July 16): – Adult students will have fun creating a keepsake mosaic pendant.
• Pottery Studio 202 (June 20–24): In this fun and messy class, students in grades 7-12 will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. The goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts. Projects need time to dry and will be fired in a kiln; final projects will be available for pick up approximately two weeks after camp.