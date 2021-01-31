The McKinney Center in Jonesborough is looking for vendors and artists for a series of markets. The purpose of the markets is to provide a safe environment for artists and crafts people to sell their products and for patrons to shop for products, and to help artists and the McKinney Center recoup lost income due to COVID-19 cancellations in 2020.
There will be a series of five different markets. Vendors may register for one or more of the markets at a time, or for one now and another later.
Markets will be held on select weekends with hours on Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Scheduled dates are: Feb. 26-27, March 5-6, May 7-8, June 11-12 and July 9-10.
Due to the need to social distance, space for vendors and artists is limited. Twelve spaces are available inside the building and eight spaces are available outside in the front parking lot. The cost for vendors is $75 for inside space, or $50 for inside space with the donation of a product of approximately $25 value. The donated product will be used for the McKinney Center’s spring fundraiser to benefit student scholarships.
Vendor criteria, booth space and logistics are online at townofjonesborough.regfox.com/mckinney-center-markets. To learn more, call (423) 753-0562.