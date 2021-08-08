Registration is underway for fall classes at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough.
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will host a carnival-themed fall open house on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The McKinney Center announced its fall schedule of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults earlier this summer. The fall open house will provide an opportunity for the public to preview the available fall classes with faculty members present for questions and demonstrations. There will also be carnival games for kids.
Individual class costs vary. The early bird discount, which is $10 off each class, ends Saturday. However, registration for most classes will continue through Aug. 21. Students can register online at mckinneycenter.com.
“The open house is a good time to meet your instructor and to really see what you will get out of taking a class here at the McKinney Center,” Director Theresa Hammons said.
“There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center. Most of our classes are for beginners, but one of the great things about our offerings is that the class sizes are small, usually no more than eight to 10 students. If you are more or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one,” Hammons added.
Art, music, writing, crafts and dance will be offered this fall for students of all ages.
For children, the program offers instruction for young artists who are ready to explore the world of art. Students receive an introduction to art skills where activities and projects are organized to develop the understanding and experimentation with a wide variety of media, techniques and process. For older, elementary-aged students, courses are taught to build their skills as artists including drawing and painting skills taken to the next level. Classes in writing, film, music and dance are also available for this age range and include Art Adventures, Creative Construction, Homeschool Art, Kids N Clay, Young Potters, Let’s Make a TV Show, Mosaics, Tap, Watercolor and Guitar.
Offerings for teens and adults include a wide range of courses in pottery, painting, drawing, paper art, jewelry, mosaics, writing, dance, music and various workshops. The one-day workshop options for fall semester are extensive and include Introduction to the Zentangle Method of Drawing, glass fusion workshops, several ceramic wheel workshops, and several ceramic decorating and design workshops. Groups of six or more can schedule private workshops as well.
Scholarships are available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students or parents can fill out applications online at mckinneycenter.com or email Hammons for more information.
The McKinney Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members can also follow the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School on Facebook and Instagram throughout the year for information about programs and events.
The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population. Its activities are designed to enhance the quality of life of all residents. In addition, a primary mission of the center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation of activities in Jonesborough while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the town.
Full class descriptions for fall offerings can be found online at www.mckinneycenter.com and in the catalog available at the center during regular business hours and at the open house. For more details, call (423) 753-0562 or email Hammons at [email protected].