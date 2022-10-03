JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center hosted an “Out of This World” Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Volunteers were treated to dinner and desserts, enjoyed time to socialize, and enjoyed live music provided by Ryan Bernard and Philip Smith.

