Above, Skye McFarland (left), McKinney Center’s community program specialist, presented this year’s Greatest of All-Time Award to Foye Webb. At right, Jules Corriere honors volunteer Zel Hester during the Sept. 22 ceremony.
Skye McFarland (left), McKinney Center’s community program specialist, honored Ernest ‘Buttons’ McKinney Jr. as this year’s outstanding advisory committee volunteer during the McKinney Center’s Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.
Town of Jonesborough
Town of Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center hosted an “Out of This World” Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Volunteers were treated to dinner and desserts, enjoyed time to socialize, and enjoyed live music provided by Ryan Bernard and Philip Smith.
The McKinney Center has over 70 volunteers, who have already served over 4,000 hours in 2022. Based on the volunteer hourly wage provided by independentsector.com at $26.02 an hour, the hours worked by volunteers at the McKinney Center so far in 2022 equals $118,000.
Volunteer hours come from a variety of activities, including StoryTown Radio Show tasks such as story collecting, participating in the radio show and helping with fundraisers. Other McKinney Center volunteer tasks include baking or donating food for every kind of event, helping to distribute posters and catalogs, helping provide outreach activities, working as greeters and much more.
Dinner guests were invited to participate in a photo booth decorated as a rocket ship with the phrase, “Our Volunteers are Out of This World.” Later in the evening, Skye McFarland, McKinney Center’s community program specialist, welcomed guests and presented awards.
Each year, during the volunteer appreciation event, the McKinney Center gives out “silly” awards and names one participant the G.O.A.T., its Greatest of All-Time award.
This year’s awards included: Anni Zimmerman for Miss “Up-For-Anything,” Lauren Tucker for Outreach Princess, Sandy Countermine for Queen of “In a Pinch,” Zel Hester for Majesty of the Manifest, Elizabeth Hunter for The Write Stuff, Ernest “Buttons” McKinney Jr. for Outstanding Advisory Committee Volunteer and Foye Webb as the G.O.A.T.
The McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington works to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population. In addition, a primary mission of the center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation in all activities in Jonesborough, while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the town.