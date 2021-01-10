Submitted by Cameo Waters
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will offer a full lineup of spring classes loaded with experiential learning opportunities for children and adults.
Courses in art, music, writing, crafts and dance — led by experienced and supportive faculty in a safe and healthy environment — highlight the spring slate of offerings.
For children, the program offers instruction for young artists. Students receive an introduction to art skills where activities and projects are organized to develop the understanding and experimentation with a wide variety of media, techniques and process.
For older elementary-aged students, courses are taught to build their skills as artists, including drawing and painting skills that will be taken to the next level. Classes in writing, film, music and dance are also available for this age range, and include art adventures, creative construction, homeschool art, kids-n-clay, young potters, “Let’s Make a TV Show,” anime, mosaics, ballet, tap, adventures in drawing, and guitar.
Offerings for older students and adults include a wide range of courses in pottery, painting, drawing, paper art, jewelry, mosaics, writing, dance, music, and a variety of workshops.
“There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center,” said Director Theresa Hammons. “Most of our classes are for beginners. But one of the great things about our offerings is that the class sizes are small, usually no more than 8 to 10 students. So, if you are more or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one.”
The one-day workshop options for spring semester are extensive and include: introduction to the Zentangle method of drawing; “Zentangle — Working with Tan Tiles”; glass fusion workshops including pendants, garden stakes, sun catches and spring plates; several ceramic wheel workshops, including bowls, casserole dishes and mugs; and ceramic decorating and design workshops, including mushrooms, trays and birdhouses. There will be a fairy garden cottage workshop and workshops on topics like how to construct mandalas, alcohol ink, acrylic painting, crocheting sculpted vessels, healing soap-making, and casting and mold-making.
Individual class costs vary. However, early registration secures a spot in class, and includes a $10 discount through Jan. 16.
A spring open house will be held at the McKinney Center on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who’d like more information about what the spring classes have to offer. Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations. The last day to register for classes is Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.
To provide the safest possible environment, McKinney Center changed its schedule to allow 30 minutes between classes to provide ample time for students, faculty and staff to clean up and disinfect before the next class. To make the new schedule work, the center had to eliminate a few classes; they were replaced with more one-day workshops.
McKinney Center has also developed a few online-only classes for those who prefer to take a class at home. This spring, for example, there is an intermediate watercolor painting class online.
Other safety-related changes include making supply kits for individual students rather than shared supplies; incorporating breaks in classes to wash hands; continuing a strict regimen of disinfecting and cleaning the building; and providing video options for students who miss a class due to feeling ill.
A complete list of the policies and procedures is available online at mckinneycenter.com.
The McKinney Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff members encourage community members to make themselves at home at the McKinney Center and invite them to take a class, participate in an exhibition, come to a lecture, volunteer, attend a workshop or set up an easel on the grounds and paint.
Visitors can check the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School Facebook page throughout the year for information about programs and events. For full descriptions of class offerings or to register online, visit mckinneycenter.com. Catalogs are also available at the McKinney Center. To learn more, call (423) 753-0562.