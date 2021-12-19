Submitted by Nora Davis
To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr., the McKinney Center in Jonesborough invites the community to join a month-long service project and tune in for a virtual event on Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.
Between now and Jan. 17, participants can stop by the McKinney Center to donate food to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry. The center will accept food donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In honoring King, the McKinney Center remembers his call to service, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”
The JAMA Food Pantry serves residents holding Jonesborough, Telford and Limestone addresses. In particular, the food pantry needs canned pasta (SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc.), evaporated milk, brownie or cake mix, syrup, beef stew, chili and baked beans.
On Jan. 17 at 2 p.m., the community is invited to join the McKinney Center on its Facebook page to see live readings from MLK’s speech, hear about local Black history and enjoy powerful song from the civil rights era. They will celebrate King’s life and legacy through song led by Ubunibi-Afia Agbenyaga Short, with MLK speech readings from Dr. Daryl Carter, Michelle Treece and others. Visit the McKinney Center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/mckinneycenter, to view the virtual program.
To learn more, contact McKinney Center’s Community Program Specialist Skye McFarland at skyem@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-753-0562.
The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, which teaches various art skills to participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of the population. In addition, it works to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation of activities in Jonesborough, while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the town. The activities of the McKinney Center are designed to enhance the quality of life of all Jonesborough residents.