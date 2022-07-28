JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will offer a fall lineup of more than 30 classes and workshops.

A fall open house is planned for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give visitors a closer look at the classes being offered this semester. Registration is already underway. Class descriptions and policies can be found online at mckinneycenter.com.

