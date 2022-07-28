The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will offer a lineup of more than 30 classes and workshops this fall, including guitar, theater makeup, metals and watercolor. A fall open house is planned for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give visitors a closer look at the course offerings.
JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will offer a fall lineup of more than 30 classes and workshops.
A fall open house is planned for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give visitors a closer look at the classes being offered this semester. Registration is already underway. Class descriptions and policies can be found online at mckinneycenter.com.
“The open house is a good time to meet your instructor and to really see what you will get out of taking a class here at the McKinney Center,” said Theresa Hammons, director of McKinney Center. Teachers will be doing demos, while prospective students can tour the classrooms, ask questions and register for classes.
For children, the program offers courses for young artists ready to explore. Younger students may take general visual art classes such as art adventures and creative constructions, or more specialized classes like pottery, mixed media, drawing, metals, theater makeup, guitar and dance discovery.
For older teens and adults, choices include an array of pottery classes, mixed media drawing, Zentangle, adventures in drawing, online watercolor, color mixing basics for oil and acrylic, brush and pallet knife workshops, various mosaic classes, metals, acoustic guitar, tap, Gyrokinesis, story collecting, basics of theater makeup, creative writing and glass fusion workshops.
According to Hammons, the McKinney Center experienced a record number of student registrations in the spring of 2022.
“We had 236 registrations during our spring semester. We had so many people on waiting lists for some classes we had to add classes to the schedule,” she said.
Because of limited class sizes and the popularity of some classes, anyone interested is encouraged to register early. Pottery classes, offered for all ages starting with kids as young as 5, are very popular, Hammons said, and tend to fill up quickly.
Most classes are held on weekday evenings or on Saturdays, but there are daytime options available, including two classes specifically designed for homeschoolers: art adventures for grades K-2 and creative constructions for grades 3-5. There are also daytime pottery classes for grades 5 and older.
The Creative Writers Group also meets during the day for anyone ages 14 and older.
“There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center. Most of our classes are for beginners, and class sizes are small. So, if you are more, or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one,” said Hammons.
Early registration, which continues through Aug. 13 at 3 p.m., secures a spot in class and a $10 discount. Individual class costs vary.
Scholarship opportunities are available through the Ernest L. McKinney Memorial Scholarship fund for students in grades K-12 who have a financial need. Visit mckinneycenter.com/scholarships/ to download a scholarship application.
The last day to register for classes is Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m.
All the latest information about programming can be found on the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School Facebook page throughout the year. Full descriptions of class offerings can be found online at www.mckinneycenter.com or by visiting the McKinney Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pick up a catalog.