From now through Oct. 3, McDonald’s restaurants across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky will be raising money through their drive-thru windows for local Ronald McDonald House Charities.
As a result of COVID-19, local RMHC chapters have suffered a significant loss in funding and donations, and “Round Up for RMHC” is aimed at raising awareness and helping to offset that loss.
Each time someone orders through the drive-thru, they will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Local McDonald’s restaurants will engage in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for RMHC in order to reach their goal of $1 million across the markets in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee to support their local RMHC houses.
“Supporting our local RMHC is more important than ever,” said local McDonald’s owner-operator Jim Davis. “We’re proud to be able to help provide this necessary assistance.”
The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home — plus a local support network — so they can focus on their child’s healing.
“We’re grateful to have the support of McDonald’s and its customers at this critical time,” said Malia Grant, CEO of Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. “These donations will help us as we continue to serve the families relying on us.”
This financial support is one of the ways McDonald’s continues to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and its network of local chapters.
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is a non-profit, 501©(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.
Through its global network of over 275 chapters in more than 65 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide.
To learn more, visit rmhc.org.