Hundreds of Maryville College alumni from across the globe — including a group in Kingsport — joined forces this month for volunteer projects as part of the college’s inaugural KT Global event.
The new initiative, launched by the Maryville College Alumni Association in October 2020, is aimed at uniting alumni worldwide to give their time and talent back to their respective communities.
A small group of alumni in Kingsport, led by Courtney Bean, worked on a pollinator garden at Andrew Johnson Elementary School on Friday, April 9.
“The leadership team for the grounds and garden area here at Johnson, known as The Johnson Sprouts, began last school year. We made plans to renovate the garden and add new plants, especially pollinator-friendly species,” said Lacy Hughes, a kindergarten teacher and the school’s garden club sponsor.
“When the Maryville alumni group approached us about collaborating, we were excited about the opportunity to check off some of the work on our list. Synergy in action!”
KT Global provides a way for alumni to connect with one another, support local communities, and engage with the college. More than 30 projects are currently on the list, with more expected to be added.
Named for Kin Takahashi, a student from Maryville College’s past, KT Global celebrates the “can-do” spirit of a student who, during the 1890s, founded the college’s first football team and led a project to build Bartlett Hall on campus. It was born from KT Week (later called KT Days), held annually on the Maryville campus, during which about 100 alumni from across the country travel to Maryville to donate to the college something other than money: their time. They stay in the residence halls, eat in the dining hall and sign up for manual labor projects, like pressure washing, painting, carpentry and landscaping.
When the pandemic canceled all on-campus events this past year, the Alumni Office wanted to find a way to enhance and build upon the event — and provide alumni engagement worldwide.
“Even during a non-pandemic year, it is not always easy or possible for alumni to return to campus to participate in an on-campus event,” said Angie Harris, director of alumni affairs at Maryville College.
“That is why the MCAA started KT Global — so alumni all over the world could participate by organizing and developing volunteer service projects in the communities where they live,” Harris said.
Sam McCord, Maryville College alum and Kingsport City School administrator said, “I am proud to be a Maryville alum and help carry on the college’s spirit of service while investing in this community that I love.”
The group helped make progress on the garden club’s project list and provided a great opportunity for local collaboration with a broad impact.