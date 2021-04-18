Volunteers, including local Maryville College alumni and teachers, joined forces for a Day of Service at Andrew Johnson Elementary School in Kingsport as part of Maryville’s inaugural KT Global event. Local volunteers included (from left) Hunter Mullins, Courtney Bean, Virginia Marshall, Chrissy Idlette, Neil Brown, Janice Wintermute, Wesley Idlette, Steve Wintermute, Hannah Hughes, Adam Bean, Jen DeSilvey, Sam McCord, Kayla McCord, Chris Brown, Lacey Hughes and Jeremy Hughes.