Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts is now accepting registration for summer camps and workshops for all ages at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.
Classes will take place in May, June and July with a variety of offerings. Scholarships are available for K-12 students whose families have a financial need.
Class sizes are small with 6 to 16 spots available, depending on the camp or workshop. Therefore, early registration is highly suggested. Students will be spread out as far as space allows and will have breaks outside. The registration fee includes all materials, supplies, snacks, and a camp T-shirt.
Here is a brief look at some of what’s on tap:
Play-In-A-Week Camp for ages 11-17 (May 31-June 5): Starting from scratch, students will work alongside professional theatre-makers to create an original performance in just one week. They will develop a range of performance skills and learn technical theatre skills working alongside practicing artists.
Movie Makers for grades 7-12 (June 7-11): Students will work together to create a film of their own. As a class they will write, direct, shoot, act in, and edit their own film, using high-def digital editing software. Student films will be presented at the 7th Annual Jonesborough Student Film Festival on Nov. 4, where they will have the opportunity to ride in a limo from Jonesborough’s Visitors Center to the McKinney Center.
Teen Pottery Wheel Camp for ages 13-17 (June 7-11, 1-4 p.m.): In this “teen-only” class, students will learn to use the potter’s wheel by making a basic bowl, mug and vessel shapes. The goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them.
Artsploration Camp for grades K-6 (June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon): Students will spend the week exploring the colorful diversity of the world through art projects from many cultures. Classes will incorporate a broad range of art techniques and media, including painting, sculpture, clay and drawing while discovering each culture’s rich visual traditions.
Pottery Studio 101 for grades K-6 (June 14-18, 1 to 4 p.m.): In this fun and messy class, students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. Students will also experience the delight of creating with their own hands and imagination in clay. Our goal is for each student to produce five projects to take home after the program ends.
Simple Sewing for grades 5-12 and beginner adults (June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon): Sewing camp allows students to learn basic sewing skills while making functional and fun items. Patterns, threads and material will be included.
Pottery Studio 202 for grades 7-12 (June 21-25, 1-4 p.m.): In this fun and messy class, students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. Students will also experience the delight of creating with their own hands and imagination in clay. Our goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts.
Butterfly Garden Sculpture Workshop for all ages (July 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.): In this one-time workshop, students will make a beautiful butterfly using clay. Students will learn basic clay hand-building techniques to make this long-lasting work of art that can be used in the yard, garden or home. Children under age 12 should register with an adult.
Garden Stone Workshop for all ages (July 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.): This fun workshop will capture your memories for years to come! Each student registered will create at least one concrete garden stone. All materials will be provided. However, if you have special items to place in your stone you may bring it (broken china, jewelry, coins, etc.). Children ages 12 and under should register with an adult.
Ceramic Party Platter Workshop for all ages (July 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.): In this one-time workshop, students will learn to build their very own party platter using hand-building clay techniques. This class will take place in the McKinney Center’s spacious auditorium with a maximum of 8 participants. Children ages 12 and under should register with an adult.
Clogging and Appalachian Folk Dance Camp for grades 5 to adult (July 26-30): This fun, energetic course will focus on beginner’s clogging and folk dance and includes basic rhythmic techniques, percussive footwork and precision teamwork in a socially distanced manner. The camp will take place in the spacious McKinney Center auditorium with a maximum of 16 students. No prior experience required. The registration fee includes snacks and a camp T-shirt.
For a full program and more information, including scholarships and payment options, or to register, visit mckinneycenter.com or call (423) 753-0562.