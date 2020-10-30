Kiwanis Club of Kingsport recently honored Angie L. Marshall for performing outstanding service to the community and club during the past year.
Past President Amy Edwards presented Angie with the Art Roper Kiwanian of the Year plaque during a recent meeting. The award is given annually to the club member who made the greatest impact on the community in the past year.
Angie is employed as city clerk in Kingsport and serves as the municipal records keeper. She is also involved in PEAK young professionals and Kingsport Theater Guild. She has been very active on several Kiwanis committees, including the Kiwanis Night committee and the golf tournament committee which she co-chaired. She also serves as a member of the Kiwanis Board of Directors.
Founded in 1924, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport has a rich history of community service. The group meets on Fridays with lunch at 11:30 and a program at noon. To learn more, visit www.kingsportkiwanis.org.