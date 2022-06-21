Submitted by Retha Cole
BIG STONE GAP — The Hillbilly Hippies will perform during this month’s Lunch on the Lawn at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
The free event will be held Friday, June 24 at noon. Participants should bring their own lunch.
Musicians Dawn Bays, Mary Lou Carter, Roger Bays, Larry Mullins, Les Bailey and Joey O’Quinn make up the Hillbilly Hippies. The group has played at several local venues.
To learn more about the event, call 276-523-1322.
