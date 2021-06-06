The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park hosts its first “Lunch on the Lawn” event for the 2021 season on Friday, June 11, at noon with music by Richard Phillips and Friends.
Admission is free. However, participants should bring their own lunch.
The band features Richard, Bill Smith and Tommy Clements. The band’s collaboration on traditional songs, Americana songs and original tunes keep audiences interested and excited. This truly unique group playing “uncommonly good music” is always a crowd pleaser. Their latest recording is titled “Imaginary Music.”
Richard is a singer and songwriter who has recorded eight studio albums of his original music. He has played in many local festivals and events and currently teaches at the Mountain Music School summer program at Mountain Empire Community College.
Bill and Tommy are multi-instrumentalists with many years’ experience playing all types of music. Bill has toured as a professional musician all over the U.S. and overseas and currently teaches old time music in the JAMS program. Tommy got his musical start as a teenager playing in “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine.”
The park will comply with the state COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is held.
To learn more, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.