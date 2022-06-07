BIG STONE GAP — Richard Phillips and Friends will kick off the first “Lunch on the Lawn” event of the 2022 season at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park on Friday, June 10, at noon.
Richard Phillips and Friends consists of Phillips, Bill Smith, Tommy Clements, Chris Rose and Roger Bullock. Phillips is a singer-songwriter who has recorded 10 studio albums of original music. He has played in many local festivals and events, and currently teaches at the Mountain Music School summer program at Mountain Empire Community College.
The band’s collaboration on traditional songs, Americana songs and original tunes keep audiences interested and excited.
The “Lunch on the Lawn” event is free and open to the public. Participants should bring their own lunch. For more information, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.