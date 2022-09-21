HILTONS — Fresh apple butter, canned goods and fried pies will take center stage once again when Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church gathers for its annual Lord’s Acre sale.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship during the two-day event, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Life Center.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video