Members and volunteers with Hiltons United Methodist Church have been busy making apple butter and canning beans and other goodies to get ready for the annual Lord’s Acre sale, which will take place Sept. 23-24 at the church’s Life Center.
HILTONS — Fresh apple butter, canned goods and fried pies will take center stage once again when Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church gathers for its annual Lord’s Acre sale.
The community is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship during the two-day event, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Life Center.
Food will be served all day Friday and Saturday.
The sale, which features unique items to purchase, is a major fundraiser for the church.
One of the hottest items each year is the homemade apple butter, produced by church members during an apple butter stir-off. The apple butter is just one of many homemade items attendees can choose from.
The sale also features a bountiful supply of home-canned goods, like green beans, pickled beets, relishes and various jams and jellies.
Plus, there are plenty of handmade crafts, homemade baked goods, and a “new to you” rummage sale area.
Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 2869 Hilton Road, Gate City, Va., 24251. To get to the church, follow the signs off U.S. 23 toward the Carter Fold. Shortly after you pass Dollar General, turn left at the Exxon. A short distance after that turn, the road will make a sharp right to become A.P. Carter Highway toward the Fold. To get to the church, however, you’ll need to turn sharply left onto Hilton Road instead.