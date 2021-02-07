Visits to the Kingsport Public Library may be limited to curbside pickup, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had.
The library is serving up a host of virtual events in February.
Looking for a sweet way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Try one of Kingsport Public Library’s Love & Hot Cocoa kits. Each kit contains five packs of hot cocoa, plus mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, and the paper supplies needed to create a Valentine for your special someone. Plus, there are coloring sheets and instructions on how to make a danish heart. The kits are available through Feb. 12, while supplies last. To reserve your kit for curbside pickup, visit https://tinyurl.com/yylt8rqk.
Is your child ready to fall in love with a good book? The library invites you to request a Valentine’s Book Surprise for your preschool through sixth-grade reader. Fill out a simple form through Feb. 12, and we’ll surprise you at curbside pickup with three books they’re sure to love. To request a Valentine’s Book Surprise, visit tinyurl.com/y4sh9ohy
Are your little ones missing storytime? Then join Mrs. Kyndra for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
Feeling clever? Participate in a “Murderous Gothic Valentine Escape Room” on Feb. 12 or 13. It’s Valentine’s Day, and there’s been a crime of passion. No one can leave until the killer is caught. Time is running out. Who is more clever? Them or you? This will be a reverse escape room, meaning you and your family and friends will be participating from home through Google Meet. Registration is required and space is limited. Call (423) 229-9489 or email programs@kingsportlibrary.org to register in advance.
Can you help secure an asset? Do you know the way? Suit up, bounty hunter. Whether you call it Baby Yoda or The Child, you’re invited to join in “Star Wars Trivia Night: The Mandalorian” — the first in a series of themed “Star Wars” trivia nights — on Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Kahoot. The link to Kahoot Trivia will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and event calendar the evening of the event.
More into Minecraft? On Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., be the first to make it through the maze... and back out again. Find the prize, take the glory. It is a free-for-all, and you’re invited. Join us on Discord (discord.gg/PzGXxMX) to access the realm link and chat during the game. All ages are welcome. Please note that this event will only work for individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
Are you feeling sus? “Among Us Night” is set for Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The event challenges players of all ages to keep the spaceship from falling apart, while deciding who the impostor trying to prevent survival is. Join the library’s discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava.
Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more or to see a full calendar of events. Or call (423) 229-9489.