The National Daughters of the American Revolution Day of Service takes place each year on or around Oct. 11 to honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890. Chapters and individuals are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities.
This year, Long Island Daughters chose to honor first responders by delivering pizzas, cookies, snacks, bottled water, tea, homemade desserts and hamburger meals to different stations in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. Since the Long Island chapter covers an area that spans more than 50 miles east to west, 40 Daughters participated in donating and delivering the items to 14 stations on Oct 11.