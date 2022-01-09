Submitted by Joe Morgan
JOHNSON CITY — McDonald’s owner/operators across the Tri-Cities area raised nearly $32,000 for Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
The funds, which will help support the work RMHC does to keep families together, were collected via fry sales at McDonald’s restaurants across the region throughout 2021.
“As longtime supporters of RMHC, we know how important the work of our local Ronald McDonald House is,” said local McDonald’s owner/operator Jim Davis. “We are incredibly grateful every day to be able to support their mission, and we take pride in helping such a great organization make a real difference for so many.”
Since 1996, Southern Appalachian RMHC has provided a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families with sick and injured children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. The house provides guest families with all the comforts of home — plus a local support network — so they can focus on their child’s healing.
“McDonald’s restaurants and McDonald’s customers play a key role in making what we do possible by raising funds that help us serve families of children receiving life-saving medical treatment,” said Malia Grant, CEO of Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc.
“This generous donation will enable us to continue to provide comfort, care and resources for families when they need it most,” she said.
This financial support is just one way McDonald’s restaurants support Ronald McDonald House Charities, which has grown into a network of over 275 local chapters in more than 65 countries and regions around the globe.
Local customers can support RMHC anytime they visit their neighborhood McDonald’s by asking to “Round Up” their order total for RMHC, sending their spare change to RMHC to help fund their important work.
To learn more about RMHC, visit rmhc.org. You can also find RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.