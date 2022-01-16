KINGSPORT — Students of Carol Stone Piano Studio happily accepted an invitation to perform in Africana Telethon, sponsored by the Brooklyn Music Teachers Guild, Inc.
The series of philanthropic virtual concerts was held Dec. 5 with donations from the telethon going to the Africana Project, which supports music education in Uganda, Africa.
Performers included young musicians from different countries around the world. They hailed from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and North America. It is part of building musical bridges between continents, kids playing for kids to bring the world closer together through music.
Stone said students were enthusiastic to play for such a worthwhile cause: the opportunity to help start a music school for kids in Uganda. Alexander Peskanov and his brother, Mark, donated their family piano to the school. Funds raised during the event will be used to help with the cost of shipping the piano to Uganda.
Local students who participated are Joleen Liang, Cecily Tillitson, Charlotte Tillitson, Sadie Farmer, Jessie Gu, Ashlyn Kirk and Emmy Nannenga.
In other news, Gu took second place in the Piano Advanced A Solo category of the Brooklyn Music Teachers Guild International Competition last month. She received glowing comments from the team of international judges. The strong finish would have earned Gu an opportunity to play in Carnegie Hall, but due to COVID-19, the concert was canceled.