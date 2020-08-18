With so many auditions and recitals canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, piano students haven’t had much to celebrate this year.
That changed Saturday, July 25, for musicians in the Carol Stone Piano Studio when the students got the opportunity to perform in a Peskanov Piano Olympics Awards Recital.
The students participated in an online Piano Olympics with Alexander Peskanov, during which they performed their level requirements for him to evaluate. Upon passing their levels, the students were awarded a Piano Olympics Certificate signed by Peskanov. It was a very positive experience for students and parents.
Four students also auditioned for the Appalachian Music Teachers Association (AMTA) at the local level. All performances were recorded and uploaded for the judges to evaluate. Three students — Emmy Nannenga, Jessie Gu and Emily Cai — received a Superior rating at the Tennessee Music Teacher Association (TMTA) state level. All four students — including Sadie Farmer —received a Superior rating at the local level.
Three performers — Emily Cai, Hannah Fantin and Ben Tedder — have already played in Carnegie Hall. Two senior students, Hannah Fantin and Ben Tedder, will be auditioning for piano majors or minors.