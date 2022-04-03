Story by Aviree Moore
Photos by Kandi Arnold
KINGSPORT — Every year, the old is cast out by the new in celebration of the Earth completing a full rotation around the sun. To signify the transition, the New Year’s baby has traditionally been recognized as an iconic image. This year, for one local family, a litter of three baby goats took the title.
The triplets, who belong to Brittany Tester and her daughter, Arya, were born on New Year’s Day at Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital via emergency C-section.
Pregnant goats can face significant dangers during labor and delivery, such as a breeched birth (where the hind feet come out first), feet-back presentation (where the front feet fail to emerge in proper order) and issues involving the conditions of the kids. Without the formal help of a veterinarian, the effects can be fatal for both mother and kids.
Thanks to the terrific efforts of veterinary professionals, Tester says every adorable goat came out of the operation healthy and safe. “Dr. (Christy) Miller and her veterinary technician Hunter Light operated, along with some technicians from small animal to help assist her in the delivery,” said Tester.
Tester hired an accredited photographer to honor the goats, who proved not only adorable, but fashionable with their flower crowns and stylish poses. “Our local photographer Kandi Arnold (who owns Wherever You Are Photography) took these beautiful shots of the kids,” Tester said.
Tester and her daughter, Arya, raise an assortment of different breeds of goats. Her daughter is fond of handling and caring for the newborns, showing a profound love for animals in general. Tester shares her daughter’s passion. Together, they’ll raise the triplets with warmth, kindness and empathy.