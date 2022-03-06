Submitted by Johnda Burdette
JOHNSON CITY — The John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, honored student winners of its DAR essay contests during its February meeting.
Catie Leonard of University School and Riley Keene of Daniel Boone High School received the DAR Good Citizens Award. Students selected as DAR Good Citizens must demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Both students also competed in the Good Citizens Scholarship Contest, completing a timed essay. Leonard was named the chapter winner, and Keene was the runner-up. “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” was the prompt for the contest, a 550-word essay with a two-hour time limit.
Each of the young ladies received DAR Good Citizens certificates and pins, along with gift cards, from the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter.
Leonard, a three-sport high school athlete, plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy. She also leads new student orientation during the summer at University School.
Keene is both a National Merit Scholar Commended Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction. She has participated in marching band and received the John Philip Sousa Award for Musical Excellence. She plans to pursue a degree in interior architecture.
Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade winners in the American History Essay Contest were also honored with certificates, medals and gift cards. The topic for this year’s essays was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Participants were asked to imagine and describe what the 1921 dedication would have meant to their family if they had lost a brother in World War I.
Gabe Edin, the sixth-grade winner, was named the Appalachian District winner. His essay will now be entered in the state contest where five district winners compete. Gabe is the son of Kevin Edin and Kayla Walker-Edin. Karla Macariola, the daughter of Demetrio and Maria Macariola, was the eighth-grade winner, while Reagan Niesen, daughter of Alan and Aimee Niesen, was the seventh-grade winner. All three winners are students at St. Mary’s School.
Daughters of the American Revolution awards scholarships worth over $200,000 yearly to graduating seniors. Scholarships are awarded and judged without regard to gender, race, color, religion, national origin or disability. Participants do not have to be members to compete.
For more information about scholarship opportunities or supporting community service projects, contact the chapter at jsshdar@gmail.com.