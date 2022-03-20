By Carmen Musick
KINGSPORT — When the Times News launched its “Words of Comfort” segment featuring faith-based messages from local pastors at the start of the pandemic, Kingsport’s James Reasor knew he wanted to get involved. So, he reached out and joined the effort as a regular contributor.
“At the time, I was volunteering as a chaplain. That, combined with my Christian faith and background, encouraged me to write articles, and hopefully encourage others, lead people to God and to Jesus Christ, and help to strengthen them,” Reasor said.
“I wrote with the idea that if just one person read these devotionals and found hope and courage after reading them, I did what God wanted me to do.”
A licensed chaplain by choice and a psychiatric nurse practitioner by trade, both with Ballad Health, Reasor found all kinds of “inspirational moments” to write about. There were so many, in fact, that he decided to put them together in a book — a devotional designed to “offer wisdom, hope and inspiration to reflect God’s love for us.”
“I give God all the credit,” Reasor said. “When God says, ‘Keep on writing,’ you keep writing.”
The monthlong daily devotional, titled “The Lord Is My Stength,” features many of the “Words of Comfort” messages he penned for the newspaper along with many others. The self-published book is available through Amazon or Kindle (where he says the prices are “very affordable”). Reasor is also handing them out freely to folks he meets along his journey.
“If I make any money off the Amazon sales, my goal is to buy more books and give them away,” he said. “So far, I’ve given away about 40 books.”
The U.S. Navy veteran says he simply wants to give back to the community, and “do the work the Lord has placed before him.”
“When it started, it was all about the pandemic,” Reasor said. “But, as you see what’s happening in our world, there’s so much broad applicability to these messages that could help people in whatever storm or season they’re going through in life.”
Anyone with questions or comments can contact the author at action210ministry@outlook.com.