Iridescent pearls, matte turquoise and shimmering diamonds. To many, this may sound like jewelry, but to Susan Connelly McClelland, it’s a work of art.
McClelland, a local abstract artist and Kingsport Art Guild member, grew up in Western North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from East Carolina University. She has spent most of the last 30 years working as a showroom designer and professional faux painter. After moving to Bluff City, Tennessee, in 2010, she opened In Color Studio in her home and made the switch to fine art.
Her most recent works combine gemstones and female sculpture.
A solo exhibit of her newest collection, “Art of Geology 2020,” will be on display Oct. 4-27 at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception for the show. However, it is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
McClelland’s work is an interpretation of the artistry and inspiration she finds within detailed images of rocks and minerals. She collects gemstones, such as agates, jaspers, larimar and opals, from local gem shows. She studies the many layers of the rocks under magnification, then uses joint compound, sculpting paste, oil paints, iridescent tints, crystals and epoxy resin to create her interpretation of what she sees. She specializes in abstract realism based on the beauty found in the gems, minerals and geological features.
Her faux finishing experience is reflected in her work, both with multi-media pieces and encaustics which use a mix of clay, oil paint and glitter to create a mystical, three-dimensional reflection of the gemstones. Highly textural, her pieces show a depth that begs to be touched.
Her work is shown locally at Cindy Saadeh Fine Art in Kingsport. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol carries her small encaustics of local mountain landscapes. She has had solo shows at Art on 16 in Marion, Virginia; at Shulman Gallery at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee; and at Weigand Fine Art Gallery in Galax, Virginia. Her work was accepted by jury for the 2020 National Juried Exhibition at the Emporium Center of Knoxville, and her “Isolation Matrix” was recently selected into the Town of Jonesborough’s Juried Art Exhibition on display by appointment through Oct. 10 at the McKinney Center.
To learn more about McClelland’s work, visit her website at www.SusaninColor.com.