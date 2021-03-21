March is National Reading Month. Most people in the Kingsport community are familiar with my adult literacy student, Ralph Buck.
Over the past several years, in addition to not being able to read, Ralph has been battling ongoing issues with his hearing. He has endured ear problems and hearing difficulties since childhood. Ralph was born with a cleft palate, which has resulted in hearing issues, hearing aids and multiple surgeries.
Over the past year, Ralph’s hearing has decreased beyond the point of being helped with hearing aids. His ear, nose and throat specialist in Kingsport has done everything possible for Ralph, and has referred him to a specialist in Knoxville for evaluation to determine if Ralph is a cochlear implant candidate. The complete evaluation requires numerous tests, immunizations and trips to Knoxville, but Ralph is a willing and compliant patient.
According to the Journal of the American Medical Association for Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, permanent hearing loss is present in more than 50% of the adult cleft palate population. Serious issues with eustachian-tube dysfunction from birth is noted as resulting in changes in the middle ear, which leads to permanent hearing loss in adults. This is the case for Ralph.
During 2020, COVID restrictions forced the Literacy Council of Kingsport and First Broad Street United Methodist to temporarily close.
All of this changed Ralph’s routine in a big way.
Additionally, many people, including Ralph, have been wearing masks and realizing they’re now having difficulties hearing. Masks are preventing Ralph and others from compensating for hearing loss by reading lips.
“I have lots to talk about, but I can’t hear,” said Ralph, speaking about his current hearing loss.
However, God always prepares a way and has done so for Ralph. Since he has been going to the Literacy Council for many years, Ralph can now read and still communicate. Simple sentences written on flashcards, or even a napkin during a meal, are allowing Ralph to navigate his current situation.
Ralph realizes he has been prepared for this health journey, and many people have been placed in his path. In September, Ralph turned 60 and received just over 60 birthday cards from others.
Because he does not have a phone or a computer, cards, notes and letters have kept Ralph connected during the pandemic. His church and Sunday school class also provide much needed assistance and contact.
Although the Literacy Council of Kingsport, Inc., remains closed for one-on-one tutoring and group classes due to COVID, many adult students and tutors are working remotely and utilizing available online resources.
Today, Ralph’s reading lessons occur in the form of flashcards during trips to Knoxville.
Ralph prays he will be able to eventually obtain a cochlear implant to restore some of his hearing. In the meantime, Ralph is quick to acknowledge the Literacy Council of Kingsport has improved his quality of life in ways he never could have never imagined and is most thankful for this program of the United Way of Greater Kingsport.
“I’m glad I took reading class, or I would have been a whole lot worse.”